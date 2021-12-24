Jhalokathi launch capsize: UNO, his wife have a narrow escape from death

Hossain Muhammad Al Mujahid, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Patharghata, have had a narrow escape from death in the Jhalokathi launch capsize.

He and his wife Ummul Ara were staying in a VIP cabin on the second floor of the launch. After the launch caught fire, they jumped to the first floor to save their lives, and she broke one of her legs, reports Prothom Alo.

"Around 3am, we got nearly choked due to smoke in our cabin. We heard people screaming. We left the launch hurriedly," said Mujahid.

"Many people got stuck inside the launch while many jumped into the river. Some of them who returned to the launch to look for their family members could not get out," he added.

Later, the locals rescued the UNO and his wife and admitted them to the Jhalokathi General Hospital. They are currently getting treatment there.

At least 38 passengers perished when the fire broke out in river ferry MV Ovijan-10 in Sugandha river of Jhalokathi district early Friday.

The incident took place while the launch was on the way to Barguna from Dhaka. It was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to sources.