Jhalakathi's Limon, who lost his leg in RAB firing, applies to ICT seeking ban on the elite force

Limon Hossain from Jhalakathi, who was shot in the leg and maimed by RAB in 2011, has filed a complaint with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) seeking a ban on the elite force as a terrorist organisation.

The complaint – against nine people which included Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, security adviser to former prime minister, former military and RAB officer Ziaul Ahsan – was filed today (12 November) at the office of ICT Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam.

On 23 March 2011, when Limon was bringing the cattle back home in his village of Saturia of Rajapur union, Jhalakathi, a deputy assistant director (DAD) of RAB shot him in the leg.

A college student of Rajapur, Limon was 16 at the time. On 27 March, his left leg was amputated in order to save his life.

Limon was hospitalised for a long time after being shot. He had to take his HSC exam one year late.

Speaking to reporters today, Limon said, "Due to RAB's torture from 2011 till date, I had to leave my village and live in a rented house in the upazila. I did not get justice during fascist Sheikh Hasina's government. So now, I applied to the ICT with the hope for justice."

When RAB violated all laws and shot him, Limon said it was a crime against humanity that he had sought justice for.

"At the same time, RAB has been accused of numerous human rights violations in the name of such shootings, incidents of enforced disappearances and crossfires. Appeals have been made to prosecute all such incidents and ban the force."

After Limon had been shot, human rights bodies fought for several years demanding the accused RAB members be brought to justice. After the incident, RAB official Lutfur Rahman in Barishal filed two cases against eight persons, including Limon, accusing them of possessing firearms and obstructing the law enforcers from their duty.

However, the elite force later expressed regret over the incident.