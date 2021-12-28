Jhalakathi launch fire: Another floating body recovered

Another floating body of a youth was recovered from River Sugandha on Tuesday morning, four days after launch MV Abhijan-10 caught on fire and killed over 40 people.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

According to officials, the deceased was aged around 30-years-old.

Al Amin, a fire service official, told The Business Standard that the body of the youth was found floating in the middle of the river.

Earlier on Monday, the body of another youth was found floating near Napiter Hat Bazar area in Jhalakathi's Rajarpur upazila, half a kilometre away from the location of the launch fire incident.

A massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan-10 in the middle of River Sugandha off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila at around 3am on 24 December.

The incident left some 40 people charred to death and scores injured.

The number of missing is at least 54 as per the data from Red Crescent Bangladesh's Jhalakathi district office.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.