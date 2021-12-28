Jhalakathi launch fire: 2 more floating bodies recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:15 pm

Related News

Jhalakathi launch fire: 2 more floating bodies recovered

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Jhalakathi launch fire: 2 more floating bodies recovered

Two more floating bodies were recovered from River Sugandha on Tuesday, four days after launch MV Abhijan-10 caught on fire and killed over 40 people.

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

Al Amin, a fire service official, told The Business Standard that the body a young man was found floating in the middle of the river in the morning.

Besides, the body of a minor child was recovered from the river at the afternoon by a coast guard rescue team. 

It's has been assumed that the child was the passenger of ill-fated launch, confirmed Sumon Khan, a member of the rescue team. 

With the recovery of the two bodies, the death toll from the deadly launch fire rose to 44. 

Earlier on Monday, the body of another youth was found floating near Napiter Hat Bazar area in Jhalakathi's Rajarpur upazila, half a kilometre away from the location of the launch fire incident.

A massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan-10 in the middle of River Sugandha off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila at around 3am on 24 December.

The incident left some 40 people charred to death and scores injured.

The number of missing is at least 54 as per the data from Red Crescent Bangladesh's Jhalakathi district office.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers. 
 

Top News

Launch fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

5h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

4h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

5h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

22m | Videos
Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

27m | Videos
story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

32m | Videos
Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

32m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one