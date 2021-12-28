Jhalakathi launch fire: 2 more floating bodies recovered

Two more floating bodies were recovered from River Sugandha on Tuesday, four days after launch MV Abhijan-10 caught on fire and killed over 40 people.

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

Al Amin, a fire service official, told The Business Standard that the body a young man was found floating in the middle of the river in the morning.

Besides, the body of a minor child was recovered from the river at the afternoon by a coast guard rescue team.

It's has been assumed that the child was the passenger of ill-fated launch, confirmed Sumon Khan, a member of the rescue team.

With the recovery of the two bodies, the death toll from the deadly launch fire rose to 44.

Earlier on Monday, the body of another youth was found floating near Napiter Hat Bazar area in Jhalakathi's Rajarpur upazila, half a kilometre away from the location of the launch fire incident.

A massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan-10 in the middle of River Sugandha off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila at around 3am on 24 December.

The incident left some 40 people charred to death and scores injured.

The number of missing is at least 54 as per the data from Red Crescent Bangladesh's Jhalakathi district office.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.

