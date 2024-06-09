Jewellers sector got nothing from budget: Bajus

The jewellers sector got nothing from the national budget proposed in the parliament on 6 June, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus), trade body for gold traders, said today (9 June).

Bajus is chastened by the finance minister's non-inclusion of any of their 15 proposals in the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, leaders of the organisation said while speaking at a post-budget press conference in the Bashundhara Shopping Complex.

They urged again to consider 15 points-demand to include in the budget to the survival of jewellery traders.

The organisation also sought a VAT reduction on gold ornaments to 3 percent from 5 percent and stop all kinds of harassment from the tax officials.

Anwar Hossain, chairman and executive member of Bajus Standing Committee on Tariff and Taxation spoke at the press conference on behalf of Bajus. 

At this time, Bajus spokesman Dr. Dilip Kumar Roy, Advisor Ruhul Amin Russell, and Bajus Standing Committee on Tariff and Taxation Member Secretary Paban Kumar Aggarwal were present.

Anwar Hossain said while BAJUS is encouraging entrepreneurship development in the jewellery industry, NBR is not coming forward with policy support.

Besides, they (tax officials) are harassing jewellery traders all over the country in the name of VAT collection. NBR needs to get out of the culture of taking Tk90 as a bribe under the guise of collecting Tk 10 VAT.

He said the jewellery traders would be forced to shut down their business outlet if tax harassment did not stop.

BAJUS

