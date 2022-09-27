JCI’s ‘KPI Chattogram Youth Summit’ to begin Thursday 

The 'KPI Chattogram Youth Summit' – organised by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Chattogram – is all sent going to begin on Thursday (29 September).

The initiative, scheduled to end on 1 October, aims to transform the youth's creative thinking and skills into reality and will be held at the district's GEC Convention Centre.

A press conference was organised in this regard at the Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday morning.

In the press conference, Shan Shahed, president of JCI Chattogram, said, "We have divided the whole programme into four events. By attending these events, young entrepreneurs can learn about how to start their new businesses and how to overcome obstacles.

"The youth summit will be attended by reputed and experienced professionals from various organisations. This will help them build their careers."

JCI Secretary Mohammed Ismail Munna said, "There will be 50 stalls with young entrepreneurs at the summit. Besides, employers of 10 top companies will be present as well. Here graduate candidates will get direct placement opportunities in their desired companies.

"In addition, ten teams selected at graduation level from various reputed universities of the country will participate in the Idea Contest competition and showcase their creative talent and innovations."

JCI believes that this competition will help develop creative talent and generate new business ideas and this will play an important role in developing young people as future entrepreneurs.

The fair would open for the visitors from 10am until 7pm every day

JCI Executive Vice President Jalal Hussain, Vice President Mohammad Ashraf Bunty, Ayaz Islam, Treasurer Junaid Ahmed Rahat, Director Moinuddin Nahid, Syed Abul Hasnat and member Faria Akbar Ria were present at the press conference.