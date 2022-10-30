JCI Dhaka East holds 'Expert talk'

JCI Dhaka East's television show "Expert Talk" was held on 28 October in Doreen Hotel Resort powered by BM LP Gas and sponsored by TAS Gathering, RR Kabel, Doctorkoi.com and Creative Partner Ideago.

The show took place under the leadership of President Tahsin Azim Shezan. Each speaker is a researcher and scientist in their particular subject matter and experienced in translating the study of business into additional general terms, said a press release.

On the "Expert talk Grand Season: Road to Socio-Economic Development of Bangladesh", speakers from varying backgrounds, industry pioneers, e-commerce giants, corporate pioneers, policymakers joined under one rooftop introducing their perspectives on the difficulties, accomplishments, and procedures to arrive at Bangladesh's SDG objective of financial advancement by 2030.

The occasion included five separate board discussion, specifically, Corporate, Tech-Talk, Academia, Women Empowerment and Biz-Talk where specialists and strategy creators of different fields examine on the most proficient method to arrive at our objective of financial improvement by 2030. It was an interactive session filled question answer meetings for the crowd.

Among others, Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, senior vice president FBCCI, Shahidullah Azim, senior vice president, BGMEA, Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice-president, BKMEA, Niaz Morshed Elite, president, JCI Bangladesh, Barrister Shehrin Salam, director, BGMEA, Vidiya Amrit Khan, director, BGMEA, Rubaba Doula country managing director, Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Hasina Newaz, director, FBCCI, Ambareen Reza, co-founder and MD, Foodpanda, were present.

Others in attendance were Fahim Ahmed, CEO, Pathao Inc, Ziaul Haque, chief of staff, ShopUp, Shahriar Hasan, founder and CEO, Paperfly Ltd, Ayon Rahman, chief business officer, Adplay Technology, Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, director, Institute of Business Administration Professor Tanvir Khan, chairman, Sunnydale School, former advisor, North South University, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, dean, School of Business and Economics, North South University, Farhanaaz Feroz, associate professor and chairperson, Department of Microbiology, Stamford University, and Taskin Shakib, faculty, North South University.

Syed Alamgir, MD and CEO, Akij Venture Group Mohammad Habibul Kabir Chowdhury, adviser, Smart Group, former additional secretary to the Govt of Bangladesh were also present.

Saad Jashim, Head of Human Resources, Bangladesh American Tobacco. Imran Kadir, Head of Marketing, The Daily Star, Sumaiyah Mousinin,Chairman,DeshiFarmer ltd. Eazaz Mohammad, Director, Orchard Group present in the event as Speaker.