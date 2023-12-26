JCI Bangladesh inaugurates JCI Munshiganj chapter

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 09:50 pm

Related News

JCI Bangladesh inaugurates JCI Munshiganj chapter

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
JCI Bangladesh inaugurates JCI Munshiganj chapter

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh recently inaugurated a new chapter of the chamber in Munshiganj. 

The inauguration ceremony of JCI Munshiganj marks a significant milestone in fostering positive change and community development, reads a press release.

The inaugural event featured guest of honour Mahi B Chowdhury, member of parliament for Munshiganj-1, chief guest Ziaul Haque Bhuian (2023 JCI Bangladesh national president), special guest Imran Kadir (2024 JCI Bangladesh national president-elect), other JCI Bangladesh national and local officers, distinguished community leaders, and enthusiastic young professionals who are eager to contribute to the betterment of Munshiganj.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Elected 2024 Local President Farhana Makhnun Saba at the helm of JCI Munshiganj, expressed optimism about the chapter's potential to make a positive difference in the district. 

She said the organisation looks forward to collaborating with local stakeholders and implementing projects that address community needs and promote positive social change.

JCI Munshiganj EVP Sakif Ahmed highlighted the importance of youth engagement and collaboration for sustainable development.

JCI Munshiganj invites the community to join hands in this exciting journey of growth, collaboration, and service. The chapter encourages aspiring young leaders to become active members, shaping a brighter future for Munshiganj through meaningful projects and initiatives.

JCI / Munshiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

7h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

7h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

52m | Videos
200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

4h | Videos
Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

1h | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

6h | Videos