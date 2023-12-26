JCI Bangladesh inaugurates JCI Munshiganj chapter

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh recently inaugurated a new chapter of the chamber in Munshiganj.

The inauguration ceremony of JCI Munshiganj marks a significant milestone in fostering positive change and community development, reads a press release.

The inaugural event featured guest of honour Mahi B Chowdhury, member of parliament for Munshiganj-1, chief guest Ziaul Haque Bhuian (2023 JCI Bangladesh national president), special guest Imran Kadir (2024 JCI Bangladesh national president-elect), other JCI Bangladesh national and local officers, distinguished community leaders, and enthusiastic young professionals who are eager to contribute to the betterment of Munshiganj.

Elected 2024 Local President Farhana Makhnun Saba at the helm of JCI Munshiganj, expressed optimism about the chapter's potential to make a positive difference in the district.

She said the organisation looks forward to collaborating with local stakeholders and implementing projects that address community needs and promote positive social change.

JCI Munshiganj EVP Sakif Ahmed highlighted the importance of youth engagement and collaboration for sustainable development.

JCI Munshiganj invites the community to join hands in this exciting journey of growth, collaboration, and service. The chapter encourages aspiring young leaders to become active members, shaping a brighter future for Munshiganj through meaningful projects and initiatives.