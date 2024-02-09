JCC emphasises strong collaboration for safe traffic system in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 08:46 pm

JCC emphasises strong collaboration for safe traffic system in Dhaka

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 08:46 pm
Cars stuck in traffic in Dhaka. File Photo: TBS
Cars stuck in traffic in Dhaka. File Photo: TBS

In the fourth Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) meeting of the Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project (DRSP) held in the capital, officials underscored the importance of robust collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and safe traffic system in Dhaka.

The meeting, aimed at enhancing the city's traffic environment, saw DRSP Project Director, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman, highlighting the project's goal of improving traffic conditions for Dhaka residents. Rahman emphasised the need for a positive mindset among stakeholders to achieve tangible results.

Implemented by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) since March 2022, the DRSP is supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to bolster police capacity and realise comprehensive road safety programs in Dhaka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the meeting, DMP officials and JICA Expert Team (JET) members reported on progress made in the last six months and outlined future activities focusing on three key outputs of the DRSP: Traffic Safety Education, Traffic Accident Report, and Traffic Regulation and Enforcement.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic Admin. and Research) Kazi Romana Nasrin detailed initiatives undertaken, including the Practical and Participatory Education Programme (PPEP) conducted in schools to raise awareness among children. The project also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sisimpur (SWB) to promote road safety awareness.

Regarding Output-2, DMP's System Analyst Sharmin Afroz highlighted enhancements to the data collection software, "Database and Analysis of Road Crash (DARC)," and the introduction of the "Responding Officer's Observation Form (ROOF)" for streamlined data gathering at crash sites.

Under Output-3, a pilot project on bus boarding and alighting at Kakoli Bus Layby in Banani aimed to change the mindset of bus drivers and passengers towards traffic rules and safe behavior. Joint Commissioner (Traffic-North) Abu Rayhan Muhammad Saleh reported positive feedback from a survey, with 97 percent of bus users acknowledging increased safety at the site and expressing a desire for its continuation. Plans are underway for another pilot project focusing on Safer Pedestrian Crossing.

Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project (DRSP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

8h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

14h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

1h | Videos
Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

23h | Videos
Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

4h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

1d | Videos