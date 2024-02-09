JCC emphasises strong collaboration for safe traffic system in Dhaka

In the fourth Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) meeting of the Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project (DRSP) held in the capital, officials underscored the importance of robust collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and safe traffic system in Dhaka.

The meeting, aimed at enhancing the city's traffic environment, saw DRSP Project Director, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman, highlighting the project's goal of improving traffic conditions for Dhaka residents. Rahman emphasised the need for a positive mindset among stakeholders to achieve tangible results.

Implemented by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) since March 2022, the DRSP is supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to bolster police capacity and realise comprehensive road safety programs in Dhaka.

During the meeting, DMP officials and JICA Expert Team (JET) members reported on progress made in the last six months and outlined future activities focusing on three key outputs of the DRSP: Traffic Safety Education, Traffic Accident Report, and Traffic Regulation and Enforcement.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic Admin. and Research) Kazi Romana Nasrin detailed initiatives undertaken, including the Practical and Participatory Education Programme (PPEP) conducted in schools to raise awareness among children. The project also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sisimpur (SWB) to promote road safety awareness.

Regarding Output-2, DMP's System Analyst Sharmin Afroz highlighted enhancements to the data collection software, "Database and Analysis of Road Crash (DARC)," and the introduction of the "Responding Officer's Observation Form (ROOF)" for streamlined data gathering at crash sites.

Under Output-3, a pilot project on bus boarding and alighting at Kakoli Bus Layby in Banani aimed to change the mindset of bus drivers and passengers towards traffic rules and safe behavior. Joint Commissioner (Traffic-North) Abu Rayhan Muhammad Saleh reported positive feedback from a survey, with 97 percent of bus users acknowledging increased safety at the site and expressing a desire for its continuation. Plans are underway for another pilot project focusing on Safer Pedestrian Crossing.