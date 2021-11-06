Jatri Kalyan Samity demands to withdraw fuel price hike, transport strike

The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (passenger welfare association) has demanded the withdrawal of the unfair fuel price hike and an end to the transport strike as a result of the 23% hike in diesel and kerosene prices.

The association's Secretary General Mohammad Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury made the demand in a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Saturday.

"The income of 77% people of the country already went down as a result of the global pandemic, making 3.24 crore people become poor again," he said, adding, "The 23% increase in the price of fuel will lead to further price hike of commodities, and eventually to extreme inflation."

He said that the government has pushed people into a new crisis instead of helping them overcome the pandemic blues, while millions are at risk of poverty.

Mozammel Hoque further noted that the government has made exclusive profits for the past six years by selling fuel at high rates while the global market price of it was comparatively low.

Sharifuzzaman Sharif, member of the organisation's advisory council, said the process by which prices were raised was illegal.

"There is no point of raising fuel prices and fuel ministry doesn't have the power to that either. BERC regulates this whole thing. There is a rule of decision-making after the hearing. The government has taken this to increase the income of a large part of their leaders and workers," he said.

Vice-president of the organization, Tauhidul Haque Liton, Joint Secretary General M Haque, and Publicity Secretary Anowar Hossain also spoke at the event.

Earlier, while the transport strike in the aftermath of the 23% hike in diesel and kerosene prices left commuters to utmost misery, the supply chain witnessed disruptions. All these are feared to add to the inflationary pressure already putting the economy under serious strain.

