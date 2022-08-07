Jatri Kalyan Samity demands revision of hiked bus fares 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
07 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 12:22 pm

Related News

Jatri Kalyan Samity demands revision of hiked bus fares 

TBS Report 
07 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 12:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS) has denounced the decision to increase public transport fares in the wake of the fuel price hike.

Its Secretary General Mohammad Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, in a press release issued on Sunday, said that Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) increased bus fares as per the demands of the bus owners.

Rejecting the current fares, he urged the authorities to set reasonable and acceptable transport fares. 

The government increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 16% and 22% respectively following demands from the bus owners of the country.

The bus owners, however, sought to increase the fare by 30%, citing the spike in mechanical parts prices due to the Ukraine-Russia war. 

This came a day after fuel oil prices were increased by 42.5% to 51.6% – the highest in 20 years.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135 and Tk130, respectively.

Prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by Tk15 last November and fixed at Tk80 per litre.

After the hike in diesel prices, bus fares were hiked by around 27%, launch fares were hiked by 35%. 

"Around 98% of the buses and minibuses playing city streets are unfit for service. Besides, 48% of the long-haul buses are operating for more than 20 years. These buses are very risky. The quality of passenger service in these vehicles has hit rock bottom.

"The bus fares announced yesterday were prepared considering the old, unfit vehicles as new ones. This severely violated the interest of the passengers. We demand separate cost analysis and separate fares for new and old buses," he added in the release.
 

Top News

Jatri Kalyan Samity / Fuel price hike / Bus Fare Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

3h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

18h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

18h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

3h | Videos
Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

3h | Videos
Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

16h | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

4
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor