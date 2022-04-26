Jatrabari fridge explosion: After parents, daughter dies of injuries at Dhaka hospital

A day after her parents died, a two-year-old girl on Tuesday succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a refrigerator explosion in their house in Dhaka on 20 April.

The deceased, Fatema Akter, daughter of Abdul Karim and Khadiza Akter, used to live in the Konapara area of Jatrabari.

"Fatema, who was under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, passed away around 7am. She had sustained 35% burns," said inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

On Monday, her mother Khadiza, 25, and father Abdul, 30, died at the same hospital within a span of two hours. "Khadiza had sustained 95% burns and Karim 54% burns," said Dr Ayub Hossain of the institute.

Around 3:30am on 20 April, the compressor of their fridge exploded in the kitchen when the family was having Sehri, said Karim's brother Kamal Hossain.