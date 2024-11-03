Jatiyo Party's Khulna office vandalised, set on fire

Bangladesh

UNB
03 November, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 02:09 am

A group of agitated individuals attacked the Jatiya Party&#039;s office in Khulna on 2 November. Photo: UNB
A group of agitated individuals attacked the Jatiya Party's office in Khulna on 2 November. Photo: UNB

A group of people vandalised the Jatiyo Party's office in Khulna's Dakbangla area yesterday (2 November).

Sheikh Munir-ul-Gias, officer-in-charge of Khulna Police Station, said a group of agitated individuals attacked the Jatiyo Party office around 6pm. They hurled bricks at the building, removed plastic chairs from inside, and set them ablaze.

The identities of the attackers remain unknown, but efforts to identify them are currently underway, he added.

Witnesses said the angry mob arrived at Dakbangla intersection as part of a procession. After crossing the intersection, they broke sign boards for the Jatiyo Party's office in Khulna. The group then entered the office and vandalised furniture including chairs and tables before taking the broken items outside to set them on fire.

Later, they left the place chanting slogans against Jatiyo Party leaders.

Earlier on 31 October, unidentified people set fire to the Jatiyo Party central office in Dhaka's Kakrail area.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of individuals—many wearing helmets and armed with sticks—entered the office through the main entrance. Chanting slogans, they tore down banners and festoons, vandalised furniture, and then set fire to the building's front and several rooms inside.

Jatiyo Party / Khulna

