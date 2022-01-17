Jatiya Party for unity on lifting US restrictions against RAB officials

Jatiya Party (JP) in the Jatiya Sangsad has called upon everyone to be united on the withdrawal of restrictions imposed by the United States of America (USA) against seven former and serving officials of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Speaking on a point-of-order on Monday, JP lawmaker Syed Abu Hossain termed the US restrictions on RAB officials a "national issue."

Abu Hossain said people against whom the restrictions have been imposed are skilled and patriotic. He requested the government to take action against those who are spreading rumours on social media about the matter.

Prime Minister and Leader of Parliament, Sheikh Hasina, was present during the parliament session presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury.

Saying that rumours are being spread about the issue, the JP MP said if the United States cancels someone's visa, it will not disclose that. But some people sitting abroad are spreading rumours on social media about the issue while others in the country are helping them spread those rumours.

"In India, there is a lot of criticism of many issues but they remain united on national issues. Sanctions against seven former and serving RAB officials is a national issue and everyone must be united about lifting the restrictions. Without being irresponsible, we have to be united in the country's interest," Abu Hossain said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has friendly relations with the United States, Abu Hossain called for the lifting of the restrictions on the basis of friendly relations between the two nations.

Last December, the United States declared former RAB director general Benazir Ahmed, now the inspector general of police, ineligible for entry to the country and sanctioned the battalion's five other serving and former officials.