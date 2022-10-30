Jatiya Party seeks to replace Rowshan with GM Quader as opposition leader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 09:00 pm

Jatiya Party is planning to raise the issue of appointing party chairman GM Quader, as the leader of the opposition party in the Parliament on Monday replacing Rowshan Ershad.

"The party will also discuss the recent expulsion of the opposition's chief chip," Secretary-General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told the media after a meeting of the party's parliamentary body at the office of opposition in the Parliament on Sunday (30 October).

He said the party made the call as no action has been taken since sending the letter to the Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in September nominating party chairman GM Quader as the leader of the opposition party.

Chunnu said, "We have not received any confirmation yet. As there is a discussion on the condolence motion in the Parliament today, I will raise the matter on Monday."

"Jatiya Party will ask why the decision to make the replacement has not been announced yet," he added.

"Another letter announcing the expulsion of opposition lawmaker Mashiur Rahman Ranga from all posts of Jatiya Party has also been sent to the speaker," added Chunnu.

