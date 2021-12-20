Jatiya Party joins President’s dialogue on EC formation

An eight-member delegation of Jatiya Party (JP) held dialogue with President Abdul Hamid over the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC).

The Jatiya Party delegation led by the party Chairman GM Quader joined the dialogue around 4pm Monday.

The members of the delegation include Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman Advocate Salma Islam, Co-Chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid, and Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar.

On the first day of the dialogue, the president held talks with the Jatiya Party, the opposition at the parliament.

Gradually the president will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners. The nine parties having representation in the parliament might be invited first.

The president will hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing EC on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.

According to the constitution, a law has to be enacted to form the EC, but the law is yet to be enacted even after 50 years of independence.

