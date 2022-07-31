Jatiya Party earned Tk2cr in 2021, spent Tk84 lakh

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 01:50 pm

Jatiya Party earned more than Tk2 crore in 2021, according to its financial statement submitted to the Election Commission.

The party's expenditure for the same year was over Tk84 lakh.

Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, the party's additional secretary general and presidium member, handed over the income and expenditure account to EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker on Sunday (31 July).

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Awami League submitted its income and expenditure statement to the EC.

The ruling Awami League earned more than Tk21 crore in 2021 while the political party's expenditure for the year was Tk6.3 crore.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) spent Tk1.98 crore against its income of Tk84.12 lakh in the calendar year for 2021 - leading to a deficit of Tk1.14 crore, according to its annual financial report submitted to the EC on 28 July.

