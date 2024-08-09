Jatiya Party congratulates interim govt, calls for state reforms

The Jatiya Party extended congratulations to the leaders of the interim government and the quota reform movement on Friday (9 August).

It also urged the authorities to undertake significant restructuring of the state apparatus.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party chairman's office in Banani, Dhaka, the party's secretary general, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, said reforms would be easier to implement under the current government, but would face greater challenges in a purely political environment.

Chunnu also said that if it is not possible to hold elections with the participation of all parties within three months after these reforms, the government should be allowed reasonable time to prepare. He stressed that the first and foremost task of the interim government is to restore and maintain law and order.

At that time, the party presented several demands to the interim government. These demands included overhauling the electoral system, reforming democratic institutions, and ensuring judicial independence. They also called for reducing the concentration of power in the hands of the Prime Minister, maintaining a balance of power between the Prime Minister, President, and Parliament, limiting the Prime Minister to two terms in office, and strengthening parliamentary committees.

Additionally, the Jatiya Party leaders called for legal action against any ministers, MPs, bureaucrats, or law enforcement officials found guilty of corruption.