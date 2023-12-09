Jatiya Party candidate challenges Deputy Education Minister Nowfel's candidacy for Chattogram-9 seat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 09:25 pm

Jatiya Party candidate challenges Deputy Education Minister Nowfel's candidacy for Chattogram-9 seat

File photo of Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected
File photo of Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected

Sanjid Rashid Chowdhury, Jatiya Party candidate for Chattogram-9 seat, has filed an application challenging the candidature of his rival Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

Sanjid filed the application with the Election Commission at its office in the capital's Agargaon on Saturday (9 December). 

"He [Nowfel] has provided false information and concealed information about his mother in his affidavit and nomination paper. I have filed the complaint by attaching some relevant data regarding the matter," Sanjid told The Business Standard.

The hearing on his complaint will be held on 14 December, he added.

The written complaint states, "Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury mentioned his mother's name as Hasina Mohiuddin in the affidavit and nomination paper, but in reality his mother's name is Shaheda Mohiuddin." 

Sanjid said there is also a discrepancy between the current and permanent address of the AL candidate. 

The nomination papers of both candidates have already been declared valid by the returning officer.

