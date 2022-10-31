Jatiya Party agrees to attend Parliament on Speaker's assurance

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 04:36 pm

Jatiya Party agrees to attend Parliament on Speaker's assurance

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 04:36 pm
Jatiya Party agrees to attend Parliament on Speaker&#039;s assurance

Jatiya Party, which said earlier they will stay away from Parliament till GM Quader is recognised as the opposition leader instead of Rowshan Ershad, has now decided to attend the Parliament on the Speaker's assurance.

"In view of Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury's assurance, the Jatiya Party will attend the Parliament session," said a press release issued by the party on Monday (31 October).

Jatiya Party's parliamentary party has decided GM Quader will be head of their parliamentary delegation  and informed the matter to the speaker in writing.

Currently, Rowshan Ershad is the opposition leader who has been abroad for a long time for medical treatment with GM Quader as her deputy.

Earlier on 3 September, the parliamentary party proposed to make GM Quader the opposition leader of the parliament instead of Rowshan but the speaker is yet to take a decision in this regard.

The 20th session of the current parliament that began Sunday will continue till 6 November.

Jatiya Party (JP) / Jatiya Sangsad / Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury

