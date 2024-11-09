Jatiya Nagorik Committee organises cultural programme 'July Jagoroni'

The event, anchored by Manzoor Al Mateen and Tajnuva Jabeen, featured documentary screenings, dance and musical performances, poetry recitations, Fakir songs, and rap songs on the July uprising. Photo: TBS

In commemoration of the student-led mass uprising in July-August, Jatiya Nagorik Committee today (9 November) held a cultural programme titled 'July Jagoroni' at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

The event, anchored by Manzoor Al Mateen and Tajnuva Jabeen, featured documentary screenings, dance and musical performances, poetry recitations, Fakir songs, and rap songs on the July uprising.

Adib Arif, a member of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said the main purpose of the event was to present the contribution of the July-August martyrs and remind people of the atrocities committed through Awami League's fascism.

In a press release about the programme, Jatiya Nagorik Committee said it wants to be "the guardian of the mass uprising and the organiser of the reconstruction of new Bangladesh with the aim of continuing the resistance against the fascist structures and forces and upholding the aspirations of the uprising by integrating the social, cultural and religious leadership of the country at all levels".

Today's cultural event is part of the effort to preserve the commitment and memory of the fiercest student-people uprising in the history of Bangladesh, reads the press release.