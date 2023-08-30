Jatiya Adivasi Parishad demands separate ministry, commission for indigenous people 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:11 pm

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary (1993-2023), the organisation has also demanded the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord of 1997

Jatiya Adivasi Parishad logo. Photo: Courtesy
Jatiya Adivasi Parishad logo. Photo: Courtesy

The Jatiya Adivasi Parishad has called on the authorities concerned to form a separate ministry and land commission for the indigenous people living in flatland.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary (1993-2023), the organisation has also demanded the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord of 1997.

The organisation made these demands in a press conference at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of the National Press Club on Wednesday (30 August).

Jatiya Adivasi Parishad Central Committee President Rabindranath Saren said the organisation has been fighting for the rights of indigenous people for 30 years. But the torture and oppression against them is yet to stop.

"Indigenous people are not getting justice for atrocities including murder, torture, rape, land grabbing," he said.

The parishad's Central Committee Spokesperson and Office Secretary Subhash Chandra Hembram read the written statement on behalf of Saren on the occasion.

Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism professor Robayet Ferdous; Rajekuzzaman Ratan, assistant general secretary of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal; SK Sikdar, president of Bangladesh Gana Azadi League; Naren Chandra Pahan, acting general secretary of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad also spoke at the conference. 

Professor Robayet Ferdous said, "Land is the life and soul of the indigenous people. That land is slipping away from them. Indigenous peoples have historically been victims of deprivation.

"In the constitution of Bangladesh, all citizens are called Bengalis which is illogical. Bangladesh is a multi-lingual, multi-ethnic, multicultural state." 

On the completion of three decades of struggle of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad, a rally will be held at Shahbagh in Dhaka on 3 September.

