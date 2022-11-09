JAT Holdings launches manufacturing facility in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

JAT Holdings launches manufacturing facility in Bangladesh

The climate-controlled plant aims to transform Bangladesh’s wood coating industry

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 06:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

JAT Holdings PLC, a wood coatings company of Sri Lanka, has recently launched and commissioned into operation, an end-to-end manufacturing, warehousing, and laboratory facility in Bangladesh through a special opening ceremony at the premises in Birulia, Savar.

The plant is aiming to provide competitive products in the Bangladesh market by manufacturing top-notch wood coating products with backward vertical integration as a strategic move, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The new production plant is owned and run by Asia Coatings (Private) Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of JAT Holdings PLC, which will produce wood coating products under the JAT Coatings Solutions umbrella. JAT's new facility is capable of producing PU, UV, and water-based coatings that satisfy worldwide standards and criteria because it has a climate-controlled environment. Furthermore, by generating a large number of job opportunities, this industrial plant will soon begin contributing to Bangladesh's economic development and vision.

JAT Holdings Group CEO and Executive Director Nishal Ferdinando, director – Sales and Technical Wasantha Gunaratne, country head – Bangladesh Ranga Abeyakoon, and general manager – Marketing Dilshan Rodrigo, were among the members of JAT's senior management team who were present at the event.

Speaking at the launch of the new manufacturing facility, CEO Nishal Ferdinando said, "Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have come together for the first time in history to manufacture world-class wood coating products. This is a momentous time for JAT Holdings PLC because it's our company's first wholly owned and independently run manufacturing facility outside of its home market in Sri Lanka. JAT's journey to being a major brand in South Asia officially begins with this."

"With the launch of a new manufacturing plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Asia Coatings has immediately created over 100 new employment opportunities, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to dominate the wood coating market in Bangladesh," said Ranga Abayakoon, country head – Bangladesh.

JAT first set foot in Bangladesh in 2003. Since then, the conglomerate has expanded to take the lead in the local market, a position it has held for more than twenty years. Bangladesh has developed into a global hub for producing the highest export-quality furniture as a direct result of JAT Holdings' investment and encouragement in the country. JAT has built a solid network through long-term alliances with top Bangladeshi companies and furniture manufacturers.

JAT Holdings / manufacturing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

9h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

RU medical center itself 'sick'

RU medical center itself 'sick'

1h | Videos
All domestic construction materials under one roof

All domestic construction materials under one roof

1h | Videos
How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

1h | Videos
How football world cup started

How football world cup started

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?