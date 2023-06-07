Jashore's 'Lalu Palowan' worth Tk5 lakh

Asma Khatun, a resident of Konyadoho village under Jashore's Sharsha upazila, has reared a massive bull weighing around 800 kg.

With a price tag of Tk5 lakh, "Lalu Palowan" has become the centre of attention in the area.

Curious crowds gather every day at Asma's house to catch a glimpse of the "local celebrity."

Asma said she nurtured the bull by giving him organic feed and avoiding the use of hormone injections.

"I faced hardship while raising Lalu and now running out of space to keep him. I am considering selling him if I receive a good offer," she said.

Asma's husband Bablu Hossain said they started rearing cattle as a supplementary income source, and his wife takes care of the animals.

Zafar Uddin, a visitor from Sharsha Bazar, said he came to see the bull after hearing about the animal from others.

Sirajul Islam, a trader from Benapole said, "I've seen the bull, but the price seems a bit steep. I will explore other options before making a decision."