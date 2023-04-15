Jashore's Chougachha reports spike in diarrhoea cases, mostly children

Amid an intense heatwave sweeping parts of the country, the number of diarrhoea patients is rising in Jashore's Chougachha upazila.

New diarrhoea patients are being admitted to hospitals every day. Among them, the number of children is high.

Doctors say harmful bacteria can form in cooked food if it is kept at high temperatures for an extended period of time and eating such food can lead to diarrhoea.

As a precautionary measure, they are advising patients and the public to be careful while eating food and to exercise caution when going outdoors.

According to Upazila Health Complex sources, 17 diarrhoea patients were admitted there till 12pm Saturday (15 April). Among them, nine were children, two women and six men.

On Friday (14 April), 19 diarrhoea patients were admitted – five were children, six women and eight men.

Five children, four women and 16 men were admitted with diarrhoea on Thursday.

In addition, more than a hundred patients have taken first aid outdoors in these three days. Apart from this, diarrhoea patients are also being admitted in some private clinics of the upazila.

Locals say very few diarrhoea patients get admitted to the hospital.

No one wants to be admitted to the hospital unless the condition is extremely bad, they added.

Dr Md Al Imran, resident medical officer of the local Upazila Health Complex, said the number of diarrhoea patients has increased due to the excessive heatwave. "Apart from the admitted patients, many are getting treatment from the outdoor service."

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mst Lutfunnahar said any food cooked during the heatwave and kept outside for more than two hours can cause harmful bacteria to form in the food.

"Also, anyone can get diarrhoea due to being outside for a long time in hot weather or due to dehydration or food poisoning. Children, especially, should be more careful," she added.