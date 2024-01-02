Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'mental torture' at work

A senior driver of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) died by suicide by pouring petrol on his body and setting himself on fire after allegedly being subjected to "mental torture" at work.

Mofizur Rahman was taken to Jashore Sadar Hospital on Friday night in a critical condition where the doctor on duty urgently transferred him to Dhaka.

He succumbed to his injuries on Monday night (1 January).

While undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, he complained of "mental torture" at work in a Facebook video and requested action against JUST Transport Department Administrator Professor Dr Zafirul Islam.

After the incident, 22 drivers and helpers of JUST filed a written complaint with the university's registrar against Zafirul Islam.

According to the complaint, Zafirul Islam behaved disrespectfully with the drivers and helpers working in the transport department of the university.

Also, when senior driver Mofizur Rahman was assigned clerical works in the office, he broke down mentally and died by suicide due to humiliation, the complaint reads.

Contacted, Zafirul Islam said all the allegations were false and baseless.

"A few days ago he [Mofizur] ran away and married the wife of a helper. Due to this, a case was filed against him so he was removed from driving duties and given the responsibility of supervising the vehicles. The higher authorities, including the registrar, are also aware of the matter.

Regarding the allegations in the video, he said, "A vested quarter made him say those things."

In this regard, JUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anwar Hossein said, "Mofizur was 'grounded' after running off with a colleague's wife. Not just Mofizur, action was taken against three drivers. Since he was a senior driver, he was given the responsibility of supervising the vehicles. His complaints are not correct.

"Since complaints have been raised, a three-member inquiry committee has been formed. Further action will be taken in the light of the committee's report," he added.