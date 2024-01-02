Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'mental torture' at work

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 07:28 pm

Related News

Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'mental torture' at work

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 07:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A senior driver of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) died by suicide by pouring petrol on his body and setting himself on fire after allegedly being subjected to "mental torture" at work.

Mofizur Rahman was taken to Jashore Sadar Hospital on Friday night in a critical condition where the doctor on duty urgently transferred him to Dhaka. 

He succumbed to his injuries on Monday night (1 January).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, he complained of "mental torture" at work in a Facebook video and requested action against JUST Transport Department Administrator Professor Dr Zafirul Islam.

After the incident, 22 drivers and helpers of JUST filed a written complaint with the university's registrar against Zafirul Islam.

According to the complaint, Zafirul Islam behaved disrespectfully with the drivers and helpers working in the transport department of the university. 

Also, when senior driver Mofizur Rahman was assigned clerical works in the office, he broke down mentally and died by suicide due to humiliation, the complaint reads.

Contacted, Zafirul Islam said all the allegations were false and baseless.

"A few days ago he [Mofizur] ran away and married the wife of a helper. Due to this, a case was filed against him so he was removed from driving duties and given the responsibility of supervising the vehicles. The higher authorities, including the registrar, are also aware of the matter.

Regarding the allegations in the video, he said, "A vested quarter made him say those things."

In this regard, JUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anwar Hossein said, "Mofizur was 'grounded' after running off with a colleague's wife. Not just Mofizur, action was taken against three drivers. Since he was a senior driver, he was given the responsibility of supervising the vehicles. His complaints are not correct.

"Since complaints have been raised, a three-member inquiry committee has been formed. Further action will be taken in the light of the committee's report," he added.

Top News

jashore / Suicide / Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

7h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

6h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

11h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

23m | Videos
Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

1h | Videos
Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

6h | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

7h | Videos