Jashore hotel arson: Death toll climbs to 24, including a foreign national

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 12:39 am

Zabeer International in Jashore set on fire on 5 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Zabeer International in Jashore set on fire on 5 August 2024. Photo: TBS

The death toll from the arson attack on the five-star Zabeer International Hotel in Jashore climbed to 24. Among the deceased was an Indonesian national.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, following the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Fire service personnel managed to bring the blaze under control by 10pm.

By Tuesday afternoon, 24 people had died, and at least 23 others were injured. The complete list of names and identities of the casualties has not yet been confirmed.

AM Mamun, assistant director of Jashore Fire Service and Civil Defense, on Wednesday (7 August) said the rescue operation concluded at 7:35am on Tuesday. During the operation, the bodies of 24 individuals were recovered, and two people were rescued alive.

Harunur Rashid, the caretaker of Jashore 250-bed General Hospital, said the hospital received the bodies of 24 individuals by Tuesday. Additionally, 23 injured people were treated at the hospital.

In front of the mortuary, a 45-year-old woman from the Kharik area was seen weeping. Her 17-year-old nephew, Ratul, was among those who perished in the hotel fire.

 

