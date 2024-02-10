Jashore flower growers eye Tk 70 cr sale in the month of language, Falgun, Valentine’s Day

The flower growers and traders of Jashore's Jhikargaccha upazila, one of the largest flower markets of the country, expect to sell flowers worth Tk 70 crore in the month of February as flower is a must-have in the celebration Pahela Falgun, Valentines' Day and observance of Amar Ekushey.

Flower growers are passing a busy day in nurturing their flowers ahead of the three events in the country.

They also hope that that they will be able to sell flowers worth Tk 100 crore ahead of Pahela Falgun and Valentines' Day on 14 February, International Mother Language Day on 21 February, Bangabandhu's Birth Anniversary on March 17, Independence Day on March 26 Pahela Baishakh on 14 April.

Gadkhali and Panisara areas of Jhikargachha upazila have taken a colourful look with flowers everywhere where the farmers are nurturing their flowers to catch the markets.

Different species of flowers including rose, jarbera, gladiolus, tube-rose, marigold, lilium, gypsy, chandramallika are cultivated in Jashore.

Pervez, a flower grower of Syedpara in the upazila, said he brought five bighas of land under marigold cultivation and two bighas under tube-rose cultivation. "Now I am spending a busy time nurturing my flowers as I have to catch the flower markets. I also used vitamins and pesticides in my flower garden to keep these free from pest attack," he said.

Qurban Ali, another flower grower of Panisara village, said "I have brought over two bighas of land under rose cultivation. The demand for roses increased on Valentine's Day. There are new buds on the rose plants now. I am spraying vitamins so that they are not damaged. The price of flowers will increase before Valentine's Day, I hope."

Already one stick of rose is being sold at Tk 25-30 per piece at retail level, he said.

At retail level, Jerbera is being sold at Tk 8-10 per piece, rose at Tk 15-16 per piece, gladiolus at Tk 15-17 per piece, tube-rose at Tk 12, 1000 pieces merigold at Tk 200-250, gypsy Tk 10 per piece, 100 pieces chandramallika at Tk 500, china rose at Tk 25-26 per piece, but the price of flowers will increase three times ahead of the festivals, he said.

President of Jashore Flower Cultivation and Marketing Co-operative Society, Abdur Rahim, said the main flower business started in the mother of December and will continue till 14 April.

Flowers are being sold all year round. However, the demand for flowers is high during the festivals and farmers spend busy days producing and nurturing flowers, he said.

He said flowers worth Tk 70 crores will be sold in the three events in February alone Besides, flowers worth around Tk 550 crore are sold from the region annually, he said.

Masud Hossain Palash, Jhikargachha Upazila Agriculture officer, said this year, a total of 630 hectares of land have been brought under flower cultivation and of these, 150-200 hectares of land have been brought under rose cultivation.

Gadkhali and Panisara unions of Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore are famous as the country's first commercial flower cultivation hub.

In 1982, a flower farmer named Sher Ali first started flower cultivation in this region.

The flower market sits every morning at Gadkhali bazar along the Jashore-Benapole highway.

Flowers of Jhikargaccha are being supplied to different parts of the country due to high demand.