Jashore-1 independent candidate Ashraful boycotts election

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 01:35 pm

Election posters covered Dhaka streets. Photo taken at Adabor Road. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Election posters covered Dhaka streets. Photo taken at Adabor Road. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Independent candidate Ashraful Alam Liton of the Jashore-1 constituency has withdrawn from the race, citing a lack of fair voting conditions.

He announced his withdrawal at his election office around 11:30am.

Several crude bombs exploded at 10 places in the Jashore-3 (Sadar) constituency, including the district town and suburbs, between 10pm on Saturday and Sunday morning. The blasts were intended to create panic among voters.

An Ansar member named Maruf Hossain, who was in charge of security at the Shankarpur Secondary School polling centre, was injured in one of the explosions. He was sent to Jashore General Hospital for treatment.

Ten candidates are competing in the seat, including two-time MP Kazi Nabil and independent Mohit Kumar Nath with the eagle symbol.

Voting began today across the country at 8am, but turnout in Jashore has been very low.

No queues of voters were seen at the Shankarpur Secondary School centre around 10am. Those who came to vote did so quickly and left.

Abdur Rahim, presiding officer of the centre, said now the polling environment is fair.

Local voters said panic has been created in different parts of the town by exploding crude bombs on the night before polling, resulting in low voter turnout.

According to election office sources, 32 candidates are contesting in the six parliamentary constituencies of Jashore. Polling is taking place at 5,217 booths in 825 polling centres across the district.

