Jashim Uddin to be new president of Saarc Chamber

Bangladesh

BSS
22 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 08:55 pm

Related News

Jashim Uddin to be new president of Saarc Chamber

BSS
22 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected
Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin is going to be the new president of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the apex trade body of the South Asian Region.

He will serve as the president of SCCI for the period of 2023-2024.

Md Jashim Uddin will succeed Pakistan's Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served as the president from June 2020 to May 2023. Malik will officially hand over the responsibility to Md Jashim Uddin in Dhaka very soon, said a press release.

Generally, the president is elected from eight Saarc countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - in every two years. Earlier, two presidents elected from Bangladesh were Salman F Rahman (1996 to 1997) and Anisul Huq (2010 to 2011).

Md Jashim Uddin was born to a well-reputed business family on 1 January 1965, in Sonaimury, Noakhali, Bangladesh. He is the son of the late Al-Hajj Idris Miah and the late Tahera Begum. He completed his graduation with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Dhaka in 1986.

After his graduation from university, Jashim Uddin joined the Board of Bengal Group of Industries as director in 1983. Bengal Group is a diversified conglomerate with interests in a variety of sectors, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

He is the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited & Desh General Insurance Limited. He is the vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bengal Group of Industries & Bengal Media Corporation (RTV).

Jashim Uddin is a prominent leader in the business community of Bangladesh. He is the current president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of Bangladesh. He is also the president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Jashim Uddin has received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to the business community and the economy of Bangladesh. He was awarded the Commercially Important Person (CIP), the Best Enterprise Award, and Prime Minister's National Export Trophy Gold several times due to his contributions to the country's economy. He has also achieved the President Industrial Development Award 2009 and Best Enterprise Award 2007.

Top News

SAARC / FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

7h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

7h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

9h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

9h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities