Jashim Uddin to be new president of Saarc Chamber

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin is going to be the new president of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the apex trade body of the South Asian Region.

He will serve as the president of SCCI for the period of 2023-2024.

Md Jashim Uddin will succeed Pakistan's Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served as the president from June 2020 to May 2023. Malik will officially hand over the responsibility to Md Jashim Uddin in Dhaka very soon, said a press release.

Generally, the president is elected from eight Saarc countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - in every two years. Earlier, two presidents elected from Bangladesh were Salman F Rahman (1996 to 1997) and Anisul Huq (2010 to 2011).

Md Jashim Uddin was born to a well-reputed business family on 1 January 1965, in Sonaimury, Noakhali, Bangladesh. He is the son of the late Al-Hajj Idris Miah and the late Tahera Begum. He completed his graduation with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Dhaka in 1986.

After his graduation from university, Jashim Uddin joined the Board of Bengal Group of Industries as director in 1983. Bengal Group is a diversified conglomerate with interests in a variety of sectors, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

He is the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited & Desh General Insurance Limited. He is the vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bengal Group of Industries & Bengal Media Corporation (RTV).

Jashim Uddin is a prominent leader in the business community of Bangladesh. He is the current president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of Bangladesh. He is also the president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Jashim Uddin has received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to the business community and the economy of Bangladesh. He was awarded the Commercially Important Person (CIP), the Best Enterprise Award, and Prime Minister's National Export Trophy Gold several times due to his contributions to the country's economy. He has also achieved the President Industrial Development Award 2009 and Best Enterprise Award 2007.