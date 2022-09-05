Jashim appointed Bangladesh envoy to China

Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin will be replacing Ambassador Mahbub Uz Zaman in this capacity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday

The government has appointed Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to China.

He will be replacing Ambassador Mahbub Uz Zaman in this capacity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Jashim Uddin belongs to 13th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) - Foreign Affairs cadre.

Currently he is serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the State of Qatar.

Earlier he was the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Greece, with concurrent accreditation to Malta and Albania.

In his diplomatic career, Ambassador Jashim has the experience of serving at different Bangladesh Missions such as New Delhi, Tokyo, Washington DC and Islamabad in different capacities. 

Also at the headquarters, he held important positions like Director General of both South Asia and East Asia & Pacific Wings.  

Ambassador Jashim obtained his Bachelor and Masters degree in International Relations from the University of Dhaka.

He also obtained a Masters degree in Modern International Studies from University of Leeds in England.

He completed NDC course from National Defense College in Dhaka in 2014.

Under his leadership of Ambassador, Bangladesh Embassy in Athens received the prestigious Public Administration Award in 2018 for bringing about innovative changes to ensure efficient consular service delivery. 

