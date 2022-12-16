Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

Bangladesh

Saifuddin Saif & Kamran Siddiqui
16 December, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 09:21 am

The agency responsible for ground handling at the airport, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has taken the new project at a time when the authorities are mulling alternatives to Biman for third terminal services

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has agreed to provide technical assistance for improving Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's capacity in handling cargo and passengers' luggage.

The agency responsible for ground handling at the airport, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, is expected to gain 20% additional efficiency with the Japanese technological assistance, officials familiar with the matter told The Business Standard.

"The project will transfer Japanese technology to us. Our staff will be trained up to provide the same ground handling service as that in Japanese airports," said Biman Director Md Siddiqur Rahman, who recently led a delegation visit to the Narita and the Haneda International airports in Japan.

Well-organised ground handling activities, particularly the check-in system, baggage management, and cargo operation at these airports impressed them. "We are hopeful that our quality of services will also increase significantly with Jica's support," he told TBS.

Once the project is implemented, the time for processing export and import cargoes will decrease by more than 20% and so will the number of lost and damaged cargo, according to the project proposal. The efficiency of the warehouse will also be increased by 30%.

To make this happen, at least 90% of site staff will be trained and an incentive system will be introduced for them, it said.

The project cost has been estimated at around Tk15.84 crore, of which Jica will provide Tk15.54 crore. Biman will contribute the rest Tk30 lakh.

Although the ground handling service is a key earning source for Biman – with an average of Tk1,500 crore per year – it has so far done little to make its services better, causing tremendous suffering to passengers, according to insiders and the airport users.

Frequent mishandling of luggage and the lengthy process of getting baggage after passengers' arrival are the most common complaints against Biman. That is why the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to hire a global firm for ground handling services at the under-construction third terminal of the airport.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman recently said they appointed a consultant to prepare an outline of the expected ground services quality at the third terminal.

Japan has also proposed operating and maintaining the third terminal, being constructed with major funding from Jica, through the public-private partnership under the government-to-government modality. The government also gave a positive indication in favour of Japan instead of going for an open tender.

The aviation authorities have asked the Japanese government to conduct a financial assessment of how its revenue sharing with Bangladesh will be viable if it is entrusted with the job to operate the Dhaka airport's third terminal.

Sources said if a foreign firm gets the job and the authorities are satisfied with the services, the firm will have a chance to get the entire maintenance work of the airport, including ground handling services.

JICA / Japan / Trade

