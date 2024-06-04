Japanese Special Envoy Yohei Sasakawa visits Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
04 June, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:20 am

Japanese Special Envoy Yohei Sasakawa visits Dhaka

He arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a two-day visit

UNB
04 June, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:20 am
Japanese Special Envoy for National Reconciliation in Myanmar and Chairman of the Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa. Photo: UNB
Japanese Special Envoy for National Reconciliation in Myanmar and Chairman of the Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa. Photo: UNB

The Japanese Special Envoy for National Reconciliation in Myanmar and Chairman of the Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa is visiting Bangladesh.

He arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a two-day visit.

Additional Foreign Secretary Dr Md Nazrul Islam, welcomed him at the airport.

After 20 years in the business sector, Sasakawa joined The Nippon Foundation in 1981.

Sasakawa is known for bringing an entrepreneurial spirit to his work with entities from the political, governmental, academic, and private sectors in addressing issues in such diverse areas as health, education, food security, and maritime safety.

 

