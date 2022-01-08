Goodwill visit by Japanese defence force ships

Two ships of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) – JS Uraga and IS Hirado—arrived on Saturday at the Chattogram Port on a 3-day goodwill visit.

A well-decorated orchestra of the Bangladesh Navy welcomed the ships.

Chief Staff Officer of Chattogram naval zone, Bangladesh Navy Capt Masudul Karim Siddiqui welcomed the captains of the ships while the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh along with other high officials of Bangladesh Navy was present on the occasion.

Earlier, Bangladesh Navy ship 'Pratyay' welcomed the ship when it entered the marine boundary of Bangladesh.

The ship crews would meet the Bangladesh Navy Chattogram zone commander, BN fleet commander, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor, and Chattogram Port Authorities chairman and the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh during its stay in Bangladesh.

The ships will leave Bangladesh on 10 January after completing the goodwill visit.