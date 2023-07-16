Japanese mother gets custody of both daughters

Japanese mother gets custody of both daughters

Imran allegedly picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school in Japan and flew with them to Bangladesh three days after Nakano filed for a divorce in January 2021.

File photo
File photo

A Dhaka court passed the order in favour of the mother, following a long legal battle over custody between Japanese citizen Nakano Eriko and her Bangladeshi ex-husband.

District and sessions judge Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan rejected the father's appeal and gave the custody of the two daughters to Nakano Eriko, reports media.

Earlier on 12 June, High Court Judge Mamnoon Rahman rejected the petition of Imran Sharif seeking a change of court due to lack of confidence in the judge. As a result, the case will be tried in Dhaka District Judge Court.

Earlier on 24 December last, Nakano Eriko was stopped at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while leaving the country with the girls.

In June 2022, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court dismissed three separate petitions including a court of contempt filed by both Japanese citizen Nakano Eriko and Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif regarding their two children.

Imran allegedly picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school in Japan and flew with them to Bangladesh three days after Nakano filed for a divorce in January 2021.

Japanese mother / custody

