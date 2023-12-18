Japanese envoy holds meeting with CEC

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori held a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 18 December. Photo: TBS

The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh is holding a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today.

EC officials said that sending observers during the upcoming national election will be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting started at 1pm at the Election Commission (EC) building of Agargaon on Monday (18 December).

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam and EC Public Relations Director Md Shariful Alam are present at the meeting.

The Japanese ambassador has held several meetings with the CEC regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

After the meeting with the Kazi Habibul Awal on 1 June, Iwama Kiminori told reporters, "We wanted to know what steps they [EC] are taking for free and fair elections."

Later, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told reporters that the CEC has requested the Japanese ambassador to send observers to the upcoming parliamentary elections.