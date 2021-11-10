Japanese ambassador emphasises Japan’s participation in Bangladesh's progress

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:18 pm

Japanese ambassador emphasises Japan's participation in Bangladesh's progress

He also talked about Japan’s foreign and defense policies as well as its international development cooperation strategy

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:18 pm
Ito Naoki. Photo: Collected.
Ito Naoki. Photo: Collected.

Ito Naoki, the ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, said Japan has emphasised engagement to materialise Bangladesh's progress to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ambassador made the comment while delivering a lecture on "Contemporary Japan: Its Foreign Policy, Security, and Development Strategy".  

He appeared as a guest speaker of the National Defence Course 2021 at National Defence College (NDC) in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The ambassador pressed on the importance of exercising Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP); a vision to realize peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Naoki, in his lecture, described the challenging security environment in Asia.

He also talked about Japan's foreign and defense policies as well as its international development cooperation strategy.

About 90 course members from 13 countries attended the lecture and discussed various international issues and the relationship between Japan and Bangladesh.

 

 

