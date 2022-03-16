Japanese ambassador for Bangladesh-Japan direct flight this year 

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has expressed hope that direct flight between Bangladesh and Japan will be launched by this year.

"Bangladesh Biman is also ready for launching the operation of the direct flight," Naoki said at the agreement signing ceremony for the development work of the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (Japanese Economic Zone) Wednesday (16 March).

He said that Bangladesh Special Economic Zone would be a symbol of trade relations between the two countries.

"If the special economic zone is implemented, not only Bangladesh but also different countries of the entire region will benefit. This will set a good example for attracting foreign investment," he added.

The Japanese envoy further said that the government of Bangladesh should continue incentives and various benefits for the investors.

"At the same time, various obstacles related to customs clearance, imposition of various taxes and payment of import duty by the telegraphic system must be removed," he said.

Addressing the programme, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus said Bangladesh is working side by side with Japan.

"Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority is creating a good and competitive environment. Now different economic zones can see and learn from each other," he added

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun informed that BEZA is providing hassle free services to the investors in the economic zone.