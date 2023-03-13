Japan provides $8.68m for technical education development

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 06:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Japanese government on Monday granted $8.68 million, equivalent to Tk75.095 crore, for the development of technical education in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Japan International Cooperation Agency Chief Representative Ichiguchi Tomohide and Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan, on behalf of their respective sides, inked an agreement in this regard, the release reads.

The grant for the "Project for Improvement of Equipment for Technical Education" will help the Directorate of Technical and Madrasah Education Board Bangladesh install and maintain training equipment in the labs or workshops of the Technical Teachers Training College, Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, and Dhaka Mohila Polytechnic Institute.

Apart from the grant, Japan has contributed to a variety of programmes in the field of human resource development, socio-economic development, and environmental protection, reads the release.

