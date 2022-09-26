Japan, WFP sign $4.3M food assistance in Bhasan Char, Cox’s Bazar

The Government of Japan and WFP signed an exchange of notes to provide food and nutrition assistance and to develop agricultural infrastructure through contribution worth $4.3 million.

The amount will be used for critical food assistance through the e-voucher system for the Rohingya refugees living in Bhasan Char and will help further the development of agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation system, canal excavation, and new roads for the Bangladeshi community in Cox's Bazar, said a press release Monday (26 September).

"Japan is an essential partner for WFP, and we are grateful for their staunch support of development in Bangladesh and of our humanitarian efforts in the country. This new contribution will help us continue to provide life-saving food assistance on the island of Bhasan Char and will greatly benefit the Bangladeshi community in Cox's Bazar," said Dom Scalpelli, the resident Representative and Country Director of WFP Bangladesh.

"Following the emergency grant of $2 million in January, Japan decided to provide additional assistance to Bhasan Char, with the strong hope that this contribution will respond to the urgent food and nutrition needs of the Rohingya population on Bhasan Char, as well as to enhance the agricultural environment in Cox's Bazar," said Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh.

Durable solutions to Rohingya crisis will be conducive to realising the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japan will stand by the government and the people of Bangladesh in supporting the Rohingya response, he added.

