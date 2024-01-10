Japan welcomes Bangladesh national election results

Japan has welcomed the results of the recently conducted Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls in Bangladesh.

"From Japan, an election observer mission headed by Mr WATANABE Masato, former Ambassador to Bangladesh, consisting of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh as well as an outside expert, conducted monitoring activities on site," said a statement from Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh on Wednesday (10 January).

"Although some irregularities were reported in the general election, Japan welcomes that overall, the election was generally conducted peacefully," it added.

The statement also said as far as the country's mission was able to observe, the election process was conducted in accordance with procedures.

"On the other hand, we regret that there were incidents of violence with casualties in the process leading up to the general election," the statement added.

Japan hopes that Bangladesh, as a strategic partner, will make progress in its efforts for further development as a democratic nation.

The statement also said Japan intends to continue to support Bangladesh for its development and prosperity, and further develop the bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, the US has said the Bangladeshi national elections in Bangladesh "were not free or fair".

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair, and we regret that not all parties participated," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement issued on Monday (8 January).

Washington has been concerned by "the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on election day," the statement added.

United Kingdom (UK) said national elections in Bangladesh were not consistently credible, open, and fairly competitive.

"Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition. Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process. These standards were not consistently met during the election period," UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Monday (8 January).

Canada has expressed disappointment, citing a lack of democratic principles in Bangladesh's 12th national elections, which took place on 7 January.

In a statement issued on 9 January by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country's foreign ministry, Canada also condemned the acts of intimidation and violence that took place before and during the elections.