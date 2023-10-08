Japan wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

Japan wants dignified return of forcibly displaced Rohingyas, now sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland, Myanmar.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Masahiro Komura made the statement on Sunday (October 8) when he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

PM's press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

According to Karim, the Japanese vice minister said Tokyo also wants to assist local people of Bangladesh who are suffering numerous difficulties due to the influx of Myanmar nationals Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar.

The prime minister thanked Japan for continued efforts towards a durable solution to the safe, sustainable and dignified return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, who are now taking shelter in Bangladesh.