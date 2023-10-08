Japan wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

Bangladesh

BSS
08 October, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 12:52 pm

Related News

Japan wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

Tokyo also wants to assist local people of Bangladesh who are suffering numerous difficulties due to the influx of Myanmar nationals Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar

BSS
08 October, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 12:52 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Japan wants dignified return of forcibly displaced Rohingyas, now sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland, Myanmar.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Masahiro Komura made the statement on Sunday (October 8) when he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

PM's press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

According to Karim, the Japanese vice minister said Tokyo also wants to assist local people of Bangladesh who are suffering numerous difficulties due to the influx of Myanmar nationals Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar.

The prime minister thanked Japan for continued efforts towards a durable solution to the safe, sustainable and dignified return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, who are now taking shelter in Bangladesh.

Japan - Bangladesh / Rohingya repatriation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

5h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

5h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

18h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

19h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

20h | TBS Economy