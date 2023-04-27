Japan wants to build world class library for children in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
27 April, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 06:28 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Tadao Ando Architect and Associates, established by world renowned architect Tadao Ando, will build a children's library in Dhaka.
 
The information was disclosed when a delegation led by Tadao called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Thursday (27 April).
 
PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed the journalists after the meeting.
 
Prior to the call on, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Bangladesh National Museum (BNM) and the Tadao Ando Architect Associates was signed by BNM Director General Md Kamruzzaman and Tadao Ando in the presence of the Prime Minister.
 
The MoU was signed to build a children's library in Bangladesh on Japanese donation.
 
During the call on, the prime minister said the incumbent government has taken various measures that include building museums across the country to preserve the true history of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the glory of the war heroes.
 
She said her government has transformed the residence of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman into a museum to preserve his contribution to liberate the country.
 
Tadao Ando highly praised the socio-economic advancement of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, his deputy Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, among others, were present.

