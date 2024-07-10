Japan to support Bangladesh's LDC transition goals, assistance plan review underway: Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 12:48 pm

Related News

Japan to support Bangladesh's LDC transition goals, assistance plan review underway: Ambassador

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 12:48 pm
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori presents a gif to Planning Minister Abdus Salam during a meeting at his office in the capital on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Courtesy
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori presents a gif to Planning Minister Abdus Salam during a meeting at his office in the capital on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Courtesy

Japan is reviewing the Country Assistance Plan for Bangladesh to support the country's transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developed nation by 2041, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said today (10 July).

Ambassador Kiminori pledged Japan's continued support for the development of Bangladesh during a meeting with Planning Minister Abdus Salam this morning at his office in the capital.

Following the meeting, the planning minister told reporters that he has sought technical assistance from Japan for the preparation of Bangladesh's ninth five-year plan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Minister Abdus Salam also called for Japanese collaboration in the second phase of the Public Investment Management System to increase the efficiency of government spending.

Top News

Bangladesh-Japan / Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori / Planning Minister Abdus Salam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

2h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

2h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi-Born Tulip Siddiq and Rushanara Ali Become Ministers in UK's New Government

Bangladeshi-Born Tulip Siddiq and Rushanara Ali Become Ministers in UK's New Government

1h | Videos
Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

16h | Videos
Shariah-based banks see loan growth outpace deposits by ninefold in 6 months

Shariah-based banks see loan growth outpace deposits by ninefold in 6 months

4h | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

18h | Videos