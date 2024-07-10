Japan to support Bangladesh's LDC transition goals, assistance plan review underway: Ambassador

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori presents a gif to Planning Minister Abdus Salam during a meeting at his office in the capital on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: Courtesy

Japan is reviewing the Country Assistance Plan for Bangladesh to support the country's transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developed nation by 2041, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said today (10 July).

Ambassador Kiminori pledged Japan's continued support for the development of Bangladesh during a meeting with Planning Minister Abdus Salam this morning at his office in the capital.

Following the meeting, the planning minister told reporters that he has sought technical assistance from Japan for the preparation of Bangladesh's ninth five-year plan.

Minister Abdus Salam also called for Japanese collaboration in the second phase of the Public Investment Management System to increase the efficiency of government spending.