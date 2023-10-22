Japan provides Tk6.9 million for vocational training facility project

UNB
22 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 01:45 pm

The government of Japan today extended a grant of USD 64,507 (approximately Tk 6.9 million) to a Bangladeshi NGO, Bangla-German Sampreeti (BGS).

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori signed the grant contracts for 'Grass-Roots Human Security Projects' (GGHSP) at the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka.

BGS has been awarded USD 64,507 as a grant for the project for the construction of vocational training facilities in Cox's Bazar district.

BGS has been working on various activities, such as technical and vocational training, youth support, human rights protection, microfinance, disaster issues, water and sanitation, health and nutrition, food security, and livelihood promotion.

With the assistance of GGHSP funding, BGS will construct a vocational training facility in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district, to provide vocational training courses to socially and economically vulnerable young people in the host community of Rohingya refugees, expanding employment opportunities to strengthen poverty reduction in the targeted area.

Japan has supported 213 NGO projects through its 'Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects' since 1989 with the view to enhancing economic and social human security, according to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

The total sum of these GGHSP grants extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts to approximately $16.85 million.

