Japan to provide $9m to support UN operations in Bangladesh

The Government of Japan has decided to provide financial assistance worth $9 million to the United Nations' operations in Bangladesh, including the World Food Programme (WFP) and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Of the total amount, some $4.55 million will go to World Food Programme (WFP) to aid their projects of developing agricultural infrastructure, strengthening market linkage with rural farmers, and improving the food value chain in Cox's Bazar, Ishwardi, and Patuakahali district.

The rest of the amount, $4.47 million, will contribute to the projects under International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Photo: Courtesy

IOM is responsible for the construction and maintenance of shelters, disaster risk reduction activities, maintenance of medical facilities and latrines, and the construction of deep tube well in the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox's Bazar.