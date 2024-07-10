Japan to provide finance by identifying priority sectors for Bangladeshs LDC graduation: Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 07:53 pm

Ambassador Iwama Kiminori said the need for assistance in any sector will be determined through discussions between the two countries.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Japan will provide finance by identifying priority sectors centring on Bangladesh's LDC transition and developed country goals to be achieved by 2041, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said today (10 July).  

Speaking after a meeting with Planning Minister Abdus Salam today (10 July) in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Ambassador Iwama Kiminori said the need for assistance in any sector will be determined through discussions between the two countries.

He also said Japan is revising its Country Assistance Plan considering the development plan and demand of Bangladesh, adding that it would stay beside Bangladesh towards helping to frame and thus implementing the 9th Five Year Plan.

The planning minister informed that Japan had also been called upon to invest in the second phase of the Public Investment Management System geared towards increasing efficiency of government expenditure.

Meeting with IMED officials

Planning Minister Abdus Salam ordered to strengthen supervision to stop corruption and irregularities in development projects. 

He gave the instruction in a meeting with the officials of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) and the Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA) today.

Addressing the officials, the minister also said that everyone should take utmost care in appropriately spending the hard-earned money of the people of the country.

The planning minister also said the feasibility studies had earlier not been done properly before taking up projects. Because of this, it takes 11 years to implement a three-year project.

At this time, the minister instructed to prepare a detailed full report including revision of the project, cost increase etc.

