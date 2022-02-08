Japan to provide $9m to support UN operations in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 05:24 pm

Japan will donate $9 million to two United Nations organisations to support their operations in Bangladesh.

The contribution will jointly go to the UN's food-assistance branch the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN agency providing services and advice concerning migration to governments, the Japanese embassy in Bangladesh said in a press statement on Tuesday.

According to the press statement, the Japanese government will provide some $4.55 million to WFP and $4.47 million to IOM.

The contribution will aid WFP projects in Bangladesh, including agricultural infrastructure development, strengthening market linkage with rural farmers, and improving the food value chain in Cox's Bazar, Ishwardi, and Patuakahali districts.

The donation will also help IOM with the construction and maintenance of emergency shelters, disaster risk reduction activities, maintenance of medical facilities and latrines, and the construction of deep tube wells in the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox's Bazar district.

