Japan PM’s special adviser due here to talk on human rights 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 10:00 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Special Advisor for International Human Rights Issues to the Japanese Prime Minister Nakatani Gen is set to visit Bangladesh on 19 February to discuss the human rights situation in the country.

During the visit, he will also discuss issues related to Japanese businesses in Bangladesh.

According to foreign ministry sources, Nakatani Gen will be accompanied by his two secretaries, Yuki Yuki and Nakajiima Hiroko.

Nakatani Gen will have a meeting with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in Dhaka. The agenda of the meeting will focus on trade and human rights, according to a note verbale from the Japanese Embassy in Bangladesh.

Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) office for Japan Takasaki Shinichi, Chief Technical Advisor of the ILO office for Japan Kobayashi Yuki and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori will be present at the meeting.

