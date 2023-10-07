Japan to make more efforts like Terminal 3 to strengthen regional connectivity: Japanese vice-minister

Bangladesh

UNB
07 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 01:53 pm

Japan to make more efforts like Terminal 3 to strengthen regional connectivity: Japanese vice-minister

In April this year, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina launched a "Strategic Partnership" when she visited Japan

UNB
07 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 01:53 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Japan has said it will continue to make concrete efforts, like Terminal 3 of Dhaka airport, that contribute to strengthening connectivity for the sake of "peace, stability and prosperity" of the region and the international community.

"Located at the nexus of Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent, Bangladesh is an important partner in realizing the Free and Open Indo-Pacific," Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Komura Masahiro, said today.

He was speaking at a soft opening ceremony of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's (HSIA) Terminal 3 with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali and other ministers and officials were present at the ceremony.

Japan's Vice-Minister for International Affairs of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Uehara Atsushi; and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Iwama Kiminori, also attended the ceremony.

At the ceremony, the Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs said: "I would like to congratulate the soft-opening of HSIA Terminal 3. Japan and Bangladesh have had a very close relationship since the establishment of diplomatic relations, as symbolized by the flags of both countries."

In April this year, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina launched a "Strategic Partnership" when she visited Japan.
 
"The new bilateral relations are progressing in a variety of areas, including defence equipment cooperation and joint research toward a possible EPA," he said.

In recent years, under the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt Initiative, Japan has been actively engaged in the development of major infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity, including Dhaka Metro Rail, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, and Dhaka Airport's Terminal 3.

In September this year, a direct flight connecting Dhaka and Tokyo, which both countries had been longing for, was also launched. "It is expected to further invigorate human traffic and contribute to further expansion of investment by Japanese companies," he said.

Top News

Japan - Bangladesh / HSIA 3rd Terminal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

5h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

1h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

19h | TBS Food